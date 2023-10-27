Guwahati: Internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has expressed concern over the Assam government and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s plans to cut down over 2,000 trees for a four-lane highway in lower Assam.

In a video message, Hussain said that he has a strong connection with the lush greenery of the route from Guwahati to Goalpara in Assam, and that he cannot imagine going home without the century-old trees that line the road.

He also shared his experience of visiting developed countries around the world, where roads are not constantly in need of repair, even though they receive heavy rainfall.

Hussain urged the Assam government and NHAI to reconsider their plans and find a way to build the highway without destroying the trees.

He also praised filmmaker Rima Das for her impassioned plea to protect the trees, and said that the Assamese people should follow the example of developed countries like Holland, where authorities are held accountable for cutting down trees.

“First-world countries don’t need to cut down trees to achieve development. They take care of their trees, water bodies, and the environment. In places like Holland, the authorities are accountable to the public if they cut down a tree for any reason,” said the critically acclaimed actor.

Hussain mentioned that the construction of the NH 37 is possible without axing the century old trees.

Earlier, Rima Das, an internationally acclaimed Assamese filmmaker, made an impassioned plea to the NHAI to spare hundreds of valuable old trees from being felled for the construction of a four-lane highway .

Das, in her video message, underlined the importance of age-old trees for human existence, saying that they are crucial for our lives and integral to our existence.

“I think these trees are like our heritage. We don’t want these big trees in a museum for the next generation to see,” Das had said.