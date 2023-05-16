Renowned Assam Actor, Adil Hussain has received the Best Actor Award for the role in the UK Asian Film Festival’s world premiere of Footprints On Water.

The film also marks the directorial debut of Nathalia Syam and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Danny Sura alongside Adil Hussain in lead roles.

Notably, apart from the best actor award, the film has also bagged the best debut film’ award on May 11.

Taking it to Twitter, the NYIFF made the announcement on Wednesday that celebrating on an extraordinary journey, Footprints On Water has won the prestigious title of Best Debut Film that is acclaimed by the Film Critics Circle of India. This captivating masterpiece has made a long-lasting impression stirring hearts with its profound storytelling and mesmerizing performance.

Footprints On Water starring Adil Hussain was one of the major attractions of the film festival.

The UK Asian Film Festival formerly known as the London Asian Film Festival is organised by Tongues on Fire Ltd, which is a non-profit corporation. The film festival commenced at May 4 and ended on May 14.

Some of the acclaimed films of Adil Hussain includes, Dr Bezbaruah 2, Life Of Pi, English Vinglish and Abyakto.

Earlier, Shiladitya Bora, the filmmaker and producer from Assam has won the Best Film Award for his directorial debut Bhagwan Bharose at the UK Asian Film Festival

According to sources, The Hindi language coming-of-age drama that is based on a story by Sudhakar Neelmani was the closing film at the Kiln Theatre in North West London on May 13.

Moreover, taking to Twitter, Shiladitya Bora said that Bhagwan Bharose is his first feature film as a director and he has received his first award. The award has been special to him.