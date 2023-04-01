GUWAHATI: Assam’s son of the soil and internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussian on Saturday revealed that he has received a boarding pass from none other than the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Taking to his Twitter handle the actor wrote, “I have just been issued this Boarding Pass by @Nasa. This Mars Mission Takes off in July 2026 from Cape Canaveral, Florida to Jezero Crater on Mars… Not travelling Physically though.”

Earlier NASA launched an initiative to “send your name to Mars” aboard a spacecraft.

In the past the Perseverance rover carried the names of 10,932,295 people etched onto “fingernail-sized chips” on a placard through an electron beam.

After the success of the initiative, NASA repeated it allowing Earthlings to have their names fly on a future NASA mission to Mars in the mid-2020s although the boarding pass specifies a travel date of July 2026.

The boarding pass issued by NASA says “BOARDING PASS: FUTURE MARS MISSION”.

The launch site on the pass is marked Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Earth and the arrival site on Mars is at the Jezero crater.

Apart from this, the pass also gives you a ‘Spacecraft miles’ reward of 1.1 billion miles/ 1.7 billion kilometres of award points!

So far, 22999177 have already registered to have their names sent to the red planet.