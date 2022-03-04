Internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has appealed Russia to “stop shelling, bombing, destroying, killing” in Ukraine.

Adil Hussian said that the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not harmed the western nations at all, but in fact is ‘killing’ Russians.

“Your (Russia) act of war on Ukraine, is not harming the west at all but surely is killing your own people!” actor Adil Hussain said.

He added: “Actions stemming from fear is bound to bring misery to all.”

“Russia. You don’t be so sacred of the West. You are a powerful country! …Please stop shelling, bombing, destroying, killing,” Adil Hussain said.

Friday is the eight day of Russian invasion of Ukraine.

People in thousands on both Russian and Ukrainian sides have lost their lives in the ongoing war.