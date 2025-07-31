The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 Admit Card on July 31, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can now download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Schedule:

Date of Exam: August 3, 2025

Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Mode: Single shift

Total Questions: 200 Multiple-Choice Questions

Marking Scheme: 25% negative marking for incorrect answers; no deduction for unattempted questions

Exam Structure:

The question paper will be divided into five time-bound sections — Group A, B, C, D, and E. Each section will include 40 questions from the MBBS curriculum, with 42 minutes allotted for each section.

Steps to Download NEET PG 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

2, Click on the ‘NEET PG Admit Card 2025’ notice on the homepage.

3. A PDF will open containing the admit card download link.

4. Click on the link provided to access your admit card.

5. Verify the details and download the admit card.

6. Print a hard copy for exam day and future reference.

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS official website.