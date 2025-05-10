AIIMS INICET 2025 admit card release, how to download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INICET) 2025 on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS INICET 2025 will be conducted on May 17, 2025. The registration process for the AIIMS INICET July 2025 session began on April 3, 2025, with the final date for basic registrations being April 15, 2025.

Candidates had until April 25, 2025, to complete their application forms and make edits. The last date for correcting rejected images was from April 16 to April 18, 2025, until 5 PM.

To download the AIIMS INICET Admit Card for the July 2025 session, candidates should follow these steps:

1.Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Go to the “Academic Courses” section on the homepage.

3. Click on the “AIIMS INICET July 2025” link.

4. Enter your details to register.

5. The AIIMS INICET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIIMS website for additional updates and information regarding the exam.