Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asked the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure that the four-lane National Highway 29 from Dimapur to Kohima is made operational before the commencement of the 10-day Hornbill Festival 2023 slated from December 1.

Rio expressed his disappointment over the non-completion of the four-lane road by the NHIDCL even after seven years while addressing a meeting in Kohima through video conferencing from New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened by the CM with all line departments/sectoral departments in the secretariat conference hall to discuss the status of preparation and road map for the celebration of the Hornbill Festival 2023.

Rio directed urged all the departments to gear up for the state’s most significant upcoming event. He said the importance of upgrading infrastructure, sanitation and beautification of the Heritage village at Kisama, the venue of the festival. He also asked the road and bridges department of the state to expedite the repair and maintenance of roads in and around Kisama village.

He stressed that the quality and content of the festival should not be compromised, as the Hornbill Festival serves as a platform to showcase the very best of Nagaland to a national and global audience.

Pointing out that the Hornbill Festival has become a globally recognised brand, he asked urged all departments and agencies to ensure that the festival’s 24th edition is organised grandly. He also emphasised the promotion of local food and beverages to showcase the unique Naga traditions and culture to the world during the festival.

The CM further stressed the importance of social media coverage of the Hornbill Festival. He called for the participation of more people in the World War II vintage car rally, held during the festival, with full uniforms and showcasing their vintage cars to the public and visitors.

Addressing the meeting, tourism and higher education minister Temjen Imna Along said the departments are ready and fully prepared to host the festival. He added that three consultative meetings with line departments and stakeholders have already taken place to review the state of preparedness.