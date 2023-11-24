Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allegedly shared an edited/doctored video of a speech by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The video, which was uploaded by BJP Spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj on X (Twitter), shows Gehlot giving a speech with “Modi Modi” chants in the background.

However, the original video as shared by independent fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has no mention of Modi. This meant that the video shared by Sarma was fake.

Many Congress leaders saw the post as an attempt to mislead people into believing that Gehlot is unpopular and that the people of Rajasthan wanted Modi.

The issue was brought forward by Zubair on his official X (Twitter) handle.

Some X users also criticised Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that a person sitting in such a high position should not be “sharing fake content”.

Another user questioned why there was no action against Assam CM and Bharadwaj for sharing fake content.