Guwahati: The driver of the school bus that ran over a class 11 student in the Rajdhani area of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday has been arrested by the Basistha Police.

According to sources, a case of a hit-and-run may be filed as the driver tried to flee from the spot after the bus had hit the scooter the girl was travelling on.

The school bus bearing registration number ‘AS-01-PC-7411’ was being driven by Bipul Boro.

He was arrested an hour after the accident and is being interrogated.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant calf dies after falling into well in Udalguri

Locals in the area expressed outrage against the administration and police for failing to maintain road discipline.

They claimed that while the government has been claiming all-around development in the state, a closer look around the state gives a clear picture of what exactly is wrong in the state.

However, CCTV footage showed that the bus was in its own lane and the two girls were in a different lane.

On seeing the dug pit, the girls on the scooter applied brakes and fell under the bus. They fell on the left rear side of the bus, which is usually considered to be the blind side of any vehicle.

On Thursday, a class 11 student lost her life after being run over by a school bus near the Rajdhani Masjid intersection in Guwahati, Assam.

The victim, identified as Priya Kumari, was commuting to her school in Hatigaon on a scooter along with her sister.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the bus approached from behind and collided with the scooter, causing both occupants to fall onto the road.

Also Read: Assam: Forensic experts visit SI Junmoni Rabha’s accident site after three weeks

Unfortunately, Priya Kumari succumbed to her injuries immediately, before any assistance could be rendered.

Instead of stopping and attending to the accident, the bus driver attempted to flee from the scene.

Residents expressed their outrage, attributing the accident to the bus’s high speed and also highlighting the presence of dug-up pathways in the area as a contributing factor.

Also Read: Assam: Re-admission compulsory for unsuccessful HSLC candidates for re-exam

They criticized the local traffic police officials for their alleged inefficiency, emphasizing that the accident occurred just a few hundred meters away from the Dispur Police Station and the Assam Legislative Assembly campus.