Shillong: Meghalaya Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma revealed that the state is facing an issue as 168 primary schools and 101 upper primary schools reported less than 10 students enrolled in each.

In response to questions about the possibility of school closures, the minister has said that this is not a viable solution.

He further expressed the need to thoroughly analyze the underlying causes, particularly focusing on infrastructure and teacher availability.

Regarding the consolidation of schools due to low enrollment, Sangma acknowledged that some schools have undergone this process.

However, he has highlighted the impracticality of merging certain schools, especially those located in remote or inaccessible areas.

He provided an example of schools situated atop hills with distances of 5 to 10 kilometres, explaining the difficulties students face in commuting such long distances.

When asked about the total number of students enrolled across the state, Sangma assured that he would provide detailed information once it is duly verified.