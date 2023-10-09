Dibrugarh: Pranjal Changmai assumed charge as Managing Director of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Dibrugarh.

Changmai is a resident of Dibrugarh, Assam. He is the son of Late Guna Kanta Changmai and Sabitri Changmai.

He did his schooling at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh and passed the HSLC examination in the year 1985.

He graduated in Chemical Engineering from Assam Engineering College, Guwahati in the year 1992.

He joined BCPL as Chief Manager on 5th July, 2011. Changmai was actively involved in project execution, pre-commissioning, and commissioning activities of the plants.

Apart from leading the BCPL team in achieving critical milestones of the commissioning of various plants, he was instrumental in coordination with licensors, Engineering Project Management Consultant (EPMC)

& suppliers.

Under his leadership, as General Manager (Operations), the company achieved full capacity utilization with the production of quality products thereby earning profits from the financial year 2018-19.

As General Manager (operation-in-charge) of BCPL, Changmai was also responsible for leading various departments including Technical Services, Environment, Sourcing & Logistics, Business Development and Project Execution. He was actively involved in devising strategies to improve the safety, reliability & sustainable growth of the company prior to taking over the charges as Managing Director.

Changmai brings a wealth of experience and expertise to BCPL.

He started his career in Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited Namrup, Assam as Management Trainee in the year 1993. Thereafter, he served Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Hazira, Gujarat from 1996 to 2011 as General Manager. He was in charge of Polyethylene unit and was involved in commissioning, operation and troubleshooting.

As stated by BCPL management, his strategic vision and innovative thinking make him a valuable addition to the management of BCPL.

Under the guidance of Pranjal Changmai, the Team BCPL is confident that BCPL will continue to thrive and achieve newer heights of success, states the BCPL.