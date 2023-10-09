Tura: At least two people were killed during an elephant attack in Kaldang of North Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

As per locals, a herd of wild elephants had been moving around the area for the past few nights.

On Sunday, the same herd was seen crossing between the border area of Kaldang and Assam’s Goalpara.

However, they came across a couple that was passing through the same route.

The herd, as per the locals, the man and the woman may have intimated the elephants to attack.

It was not exactly known how the elephants attacked the couple but they lost their lives in the attack.

Although others tried to save the people, it was too late as the people succumbed to the injuries before any medical assistance could arrive.

It may be mentioned that elephants use the area as a corridor and are often seen crossing it in search of food and water.

While most encounters are harmless, certain encounters turn out to be lethal as the jumbos tend to destroy crops and other food storage during their interaction with human-inhabited areas.