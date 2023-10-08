Guwahati: The 27 pilgrims from Meghalaya, who were stranded in the Palestinian town of Bethlehem due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, crossed the border into Egypt on Sunday. This was stated by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“As per the latest information and through the efforts of MEA and our Indian mission, our 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the war conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt,” Chief Minister Sangma said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Sangma sought help from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring all the 27 people, who went to Jerusalem for pilgrimage, back to the state.

The Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in the Middle East country to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. The Embassy also asked the people to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters in view of the current situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” Prime Minister Modi said.