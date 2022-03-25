Applications are invited for 159 managerial positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 159 vacant posts of Branch Receivables Manager.

Name of post : Branch Receivables Manager

No. of posts : 159

State / Union Territory wise vacancies :

Assam : 4

Arunachal Pradesh : 2

Meghalaya : 1

Mizoram : 1

Manipur : 1

Nagaland : 1

West Bengal/Sikkim/Andaman Nicobar : 7

Tripura : 1

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana : 5

Bihar : 7

Chhattisgarh : 5

Goa : 3

Gujarat/Daman And Diu/Dadar N Haveli : 18

Haryana/Punjab : 10

Himachal Pradesh : 3

Jammu & Kashmir : 1

Jharkhand : 3

Karnataka : 7

Kerala : 5

Madhya Pradesh : 7

Maharashtra : 23

NCT Of Delhi/NCR : 10

Odisha : 7

Rajasthan : 7

Tamil Nadu / Puducherry : 5

Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand : 15

Educational Qualification :

Mandatory – A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE

Desirable – Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline

Related : Assam Career : Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment

Work Experience : Minimum 2 Years of overall work experience out of which One (1) year of experience should be in Collection Profile with Banks / NBFCs / Financial Institutions and related industries in India.

Age ( in years) : Minimum-23, Maximum-35

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ from March 25, 2022 to April 14, 2022

Related : Assam Career: IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Application Fees : Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/-for General /EWS and OBC candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) and Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) will be applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here