Guwahati: The Research & Innovation Cell of Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science-Tezpur (GIPS-Tezpur) on December 23, 2022, organized an Invited Talk on the topic “Wonders of Our Nature”.

The talk was delivered by the Guest Speaker, Dr Rajan Pilakandy, Research Associate, Defence Research Laboratory (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, Tezpur, Assam.

The program was graced by the presence of Prof (Dr) Abdul Baquee Ahmed, Principal GIPS-Tezpur, faculties, and students of the institute.

Dr Pilakandy gave a brief overview of his knowledge of biodiversity, wildlife ecology, natural selection, the ecosystem, its balance, and wildlife protection.

He also discussed his knowledge of identifying venomous and non-venomous snake bites, the use of biosensors, tracking migrating birds, and how to study wild animals’ behaviour and movement. The discussion was beneficial to everyone, making the program a success.