Guwahati: The police in Upper Assam have arrested four persons for the alleged murder of a woman and kidnapping of her 10-month-old baby.

As per reports, the ones arrested by the police involve a couple, their son, and the victim’s mother.

The couple allegedly tried to hand over the baby to their daughter who as per reports is childless and lives out of the state.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday morning, a woman identified as Nitumoni Lukhurakhon of Kenduguri Bailung village, was found dead in a drain at Rajabari Tea Estate in Charaideo district. She was earlier reported missing and on finding her body, an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the police team traced her baby at the inter-state bus terminus in Jorhat. A joint operation was carried out by police teams from Simaluguri, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

Also Read: Illegal coal mining still going on in Assam: AJP

The police after recovering the baby said that the plan by the accused was to send the baby to Himachal Pradesh to their daughter.

The police based on a tip-off apprehended a woman named Pranali Gogoi, and her husband Basanta Gogoi from Simaluguri railway junction on Tuesday.

Following up with the investigation, the police then reached Prasanta Gogoi, who is the son of the accused couple.

The police also arrested Boby Lukhurakhon, the mother of the victim for her involvement in the case.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead on Guwahati outskirts

The police said that the woman was killed with a full plan by the accused.

The woman was killed using a blunt object after she had resisted handing over her baby to the accused in the first place.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody.