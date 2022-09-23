Guwahati: On the occasion of World Pharmacists’ Day, Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science-Tezpur (GIPS-Tezpur) has successfully organized a blood donation camp on September 22, 2022, on the college campus.

The camp was executed with active collaboration from Blood Bank, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH)as well as NSS-Team, GIPS-Tezpur.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Abdul Baquee Ahmed, Principal, GIPS-Tezpur and Dr Anirban Goswami, Demonstrator of Pathology, TMCH.

A total of 39 unit of blood has been donated by students, faculties as well as non-teaching staff of the college.

NSS members were actively engaged in accomplishment of this program.

Farak Ali, Asst. Professor being the convenor of the program offered sincere gratitude to all the donors and the TMCH team for the successful camp.