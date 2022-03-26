Applications are invited for the posts of Accounts Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant in Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).

Assam State Space Application Centre, a unit of Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accounts Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant on contractual basis for a period of eleven months.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Commerce with major in Accountancy from any UGC / AICTE recognized /approved university / institution

Desirable : PGDCA form any recognised University/Institution, knowledge in Tally ERR, GST, TDS, TCS Income Tax Return filing, EPF, C.P.F. etc.

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from any UGC / AICTE recognised / approved university / institution

Desirable : PGDCA form any recognised University/Institution, Knowledge of MS Office, computer typing in English and Assamese language and net surfing.

Salary : Rs. 25,000.00 per month plus CPF as applicable.

Age : Candidate should not be less than 18 years and more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd April, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. onwards in Assam State Space Application Centre, Bigyan Bhawan (3rd floor). G.S. Road, Guwahati – 781005.

How to apply : Candidates shall have to submit Standard form of Application dully filled-in along with Xerox copies of certificates and other testimonials etc. (self-certified) at the time of reporting for registration during interview and have to produce the original for verification. Registration will be started at 10:00 a.m. and closed at 11:00 a.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

