Applications are invited for the post of Principal in Assam Engineering Services Recruitment Board (AESRB).

Assam Engineering Services Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal in Government Engineering Colleges under the Higher Education (Technical) Department, Government of Assam.

Name of post : Principal in Government Engineering Colleges under the Higher Education (Technical) Department, Government of Assam

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : BE /BTech and ME /MTech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent either in BE /BTech or ME /MTech and PhD in Engineering. Post PhD publications and guiding PhD student(s) is desirable. ( For details please refer O.M. No. ATE.169/2021/14 dated 28/03/2022).

Experience : Minimum 15 years of experience in Teaching / Research / Industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at the level of Professor

Scale of pay : Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200/- plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age Limit : The candidates shall not be less than 45 years and not more than 55 years of age as on 01.01.2022. The upper age limit is relaxable in case of SC/STP/STH and other candidates as per existing Government norms.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.aesrb.in . The last date for submission of online applications is April 20, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Application Fees : Applicants shall also pay Rs.250/- through the payment gateway provided in the online system of application/ through Bank Draft in favour “Assam Engineering Services Recruitment Board (AESRB)” payable at GMC Branch, State Bank of India.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

