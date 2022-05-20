Guwahati: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted an Air Operation Certificate (AOC) to Jet Airways and now the airlines will be able to operate again.

The airline was grounded over financial woes.

As per reports, now with the AOC, the airline has made a comeback with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management.

It will soon resume its scheduled commercial operations in India.

As per a statement by the airline, Jet Airways intends to recommence commercial operations in the next quarter of this year (July-September 2022).

In terms of resuming the operations, the AOC was its final step.

“The process concluded with the airline having successfully conducted a number of proving flights between 15 May 2022 and 17 May 2022, with key DGCA officials on board. The grant of the AOC revalidates the confidence of the DGCA in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways”, the statement said.

In April 2019, the airline was forced to suspend operations due to mounting debts.