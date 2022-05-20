Guwahati: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Friday claimed that he has no control over the ongoing price hikes in the state.

While he was speaking to reporters, Dass said that controlling the prices of various commodities was out of his ambit.

Also Read: Reliance Jio brings free unlimited benefits for 4 days for Northeast & Assam customers

“If you check the daily list of prices issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, you can see that compared to at least 60 other cities in the country, prices of commodities are lower in Guwahati.”

He further accepted the price hike situation and said that he cannot control it.

Dass further said that Assam needs 152 crore eggs per annum but can only produce 48 crore. “Even this is not under my control”, he told reporters.

Also Read: Assam floods: Food airdropped in Dima Hasao, schools closed in Cachar

Dass claimed that the economy of India post the COVID-19 did not tumble down as compared to other countries but did not speak anything about how the situation of price hikes would be controlled.