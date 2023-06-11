The highly anticipated Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV has been undergoing rigorous testing for quite some time, and the sighting of a test mule in Pune reveals new and interesting details about its design and 4WD capabilities.

One of the noticeable changes is the replacement of the round headlamps with square ones, resembling the Force CityLine MUV. The two-slat grille, similar to the 3-Door Gurkha and previous test mules, is also present.

While the front bumper is covered on this test mule, it is expected to be similar to CityLine’s design. Other familiar features include ample ground clearance, an 18-inch alloy wheel design, and the inclusion of a snorkel.

Inside the Gurkha 5-Door, Force seems to be experimenting with various seating layouts. Previous sightings revealed a 5-seater two-row version and a 6-seater three-row variant.

The latest images show a 7-seater three-row configuration, featuring two individual captain’s chairs in the third row and a bench seat in the second row.

The test mule retains the rudimentary dashboard from the 3-Door model but lacks the touchscreen infotainment system.

Notably, the test mule showcases a different version of Force’s 4WD gear. While previous Gurkha models had a manually operated transfer case behind the gear lever, along with separate front and rear diff-lock levers, this latest iteration lacks diff-locks. Instead, it boasts a shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob conveniently positioned on the centre console next to the driver’s seat.

Under the hood, the Gurkha 5-Door will feature the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine found in the 3-Door Gurkha. It will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission as the sole gearbox option.

Although there is no official confirmation yet, industry sources suggest that the updated Gurkha could hit the market in the coming months.

Force Motors is also testing a four-door pickup truck version of the Gurkha alongside the SUV variant.