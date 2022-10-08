When it comes to off-road vehicles in India, two names make it to the buzz. One is the Mahindra Thar which is one of the most loved off-roaders in the country, but the other one is quite unique and is seen quite rarely.

The Force Gurkha is the other one that you may not often see on the city streets.

While Mahindra Thar may soon be offered in a five-door variant with a lot of options, Gurkha too has been spied in a five-door avatar.

Thar has a lot of options to choose from but the Gurkha is sold in just one variant with no options and with the five-door being reported, there will be two options for the Gurkha and car enthusiasts cannot wait longer for that.

The 4x4x4 Force Gurkha is now the talk of the town. The vehicle once launched will facilitate a capacity of 9 Seats but that is yet to be confirmed.

Compared mostly with the Thar which has both a petrol and diesel variant, the Gurkha comes only in a diesel option with a 2596cc four-cylinder engine.

In terms of power, the massive SUV has an 89.84bhp 250Nm max torque delivery.

The current sitting capacity is four and can be extended to six with option last row side-by-side seats. But, on the five doors, it may be increased to nine.

The Gurkha has only a manual gearbox and no automatic options.

As per reports, the Gurkha may be launched by July 2023.