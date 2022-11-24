The most awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny is soon expected to be seen on Indian roads with the projected launch date expected to be January 2023.

The car was already showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. While the Jimny globally is a 5-door vehicle, in India there will be an exceptional 5-door model to meet the demands of the market.

The Jimny has been labelled to be an SUV that comes with a 1462cc petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 101 bhp at 6000 RPM and 130Nm of peak torque at 4000 RPM.

Even though the current universal model is a 3-door version it is still a five-seater.

The Jimny other than the above specs has been expected to be delivering a mileage of 15 to 20 kmpl.

The expected price is said to be somewhere between Rs 8 to Rs 10 lakhs depending on the variant.

The car will also be availed able in four-wheel-drive options.

While the Jimny in India seems to be a new vehicle, it would actually be an upgraded Gypsy that had ruled the Indian roads for many years.

However, car enthusiasts await for the Jimny to see if it can compete with its direct rivals, the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.