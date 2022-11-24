Guwahati: The Guwahati Police has announced Rs 2 lakh as a reward for information leading to Ranjit Bora’s killers.

The Guwahati Police in a tweet said, “Guwahati Police announces a ? 2 lakh reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderers of Ranjit Bora, who was shot dead on November 21 at Panjabari.”

Anyone with information about the killers can share the details on WhatsApp at the number 6026901247.

The police stated that the identity of the informants will be kept secret.

Distributor of Purabi Diary – Ranjit Bora was shot inside the car he was travelling to a bank in Guwahati, Assam to deposit money.

After being shot, Ranjit Bora was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam.

Bora was declared dead at the GMCH in Guwahati, Assam.

It may be mentioned that the after he died, the Commissioner of Police told the media that they have leads on the suspects and that soon they will be caught.

However, no arrests were made till Thursday.