GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has approved felling of trees outside forest areas.

The decision was taken under Assam Trees Outside Forest (Sustainable Management) Rules 2022.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister informed that 71 species of trees, including commonly used/commonly grown tree species and shade trees to be exempted from prior registration and prior felling permission vis-a-vis 11 exempted species in the old rules of 2002.

Transportation of these tree species does not need the issuance of a transit pass.

Online felling permission and certificate of origin, if the proposed felling site is above 5 km from the nearest forest, shall be generated within 48 hours of application, informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“If it is not provided within the timeline, the same is deemed to be issued, provided all the online application requirements are satisfactory,” an official statement from Assam CM stated.

Moreover, in the case of plantations located within 5 km of the felling site and if the felling permission is not generated within the stipulated time, the same would be deemed to have been issued, said an official statement.