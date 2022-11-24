GUWAHATI: On Thursday (November 24), Assam is celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

On November 24 every year, the Assamese society commemorate the greatest victory that the Ahom army had against the invading Mughal forces.

In the Battle of Saraighat in 1671, the Ahom army-led by Lachit Borphukan defeated the invading Mughal forces led by Ram Singh.

In honour of the legendary Ahom general, the national defence academy (NDA) instituted the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal in 1999 for the best cadet.

The Assam government in 2022, made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan.

Leaders cutting across party lines, including national leaders, have extended wishes on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader.”

Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi said: “On this historic occasion of the 400th Birth Anniversary of Veer Lachit,I deem it my privilege to pay my floral tribute to Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati today. He was a great warrior & an eminent historical figure of Assam who played a significant role in shaping our civilization.”

“Mahabir Lachit Barphukan is the eternal symbol of patriotism, indomitable courage and dignity. In the historic Battle of Saraighat, Lachit Borphukan’s strategy and great courage inspired thousands of Assamese to resist the Mughal aggression and protect the motherland,” said union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said: “A military genius and a valiant son of mother India, Mahabir Lachit Barphukan ji is not just an icon of Assamese pride but also a national hero. Successfully resisting Islamic invasion 17 times, he inflicted one of the worst defeats upon the Mughals at the Battle of Saraighat.”

Manipur minister Biswajit Singh said: “Greetings to everyone on Lachit Diwas, honouring the sacrifice of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary. Due to his bravery and strategic prowess, the Assamese army was able to defeat the technically advanced and fully armed Mughal army, led by Ram Singh of Ajmer.”

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said: “Lachit Borphukan was a courageous military leader who fought valiantly for the honour and dignity of his people. On the occasion of his 400th birth anniversary, I bow to him for his exemplary courage and bravery. He will remain an inspiration for India’s coming generations.”