BOKAJAN: A massive fire broke out at Lahorijan in Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam along the state’s border with Nagaland on Wednesday.

Over 200 houses were gutted in the fire that broke out at Lahorijan in Bokajan in Karbi Anglong along Assam-Nagaland border.

More than 10 fire tenders from Bokajan in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Burst of several LPG cylinders made the fire spread like wildfire.

Several vehicles, including four-wheelers and motorcycles, were also reduced to ashes in the fire at Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong along Assam-Nagaland border.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the unfortunate incident.