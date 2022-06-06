Applications are invited for 53 vacant positions in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam.
Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant positions for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Atal Amrit Abhiyan, two unique Health Assurance schemes in the state of Assam.
Name of post : District Program Coordinator
No. of posts : 16
Essential qualification : MBBS/ BAMS/ BDS; Additionally, MBA in healthcare or allied fields, Master of Health/Hospital Admin or Master of Public Health full time regular university degree will be preferred.
Experience : At least 5 years’ experience in implementation of Government Health Insurance Programmes or insurance industry or TPA.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply online for 80 vacancies in Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000 per month.
Name of post : District Medical Officer
No. of posts : 15
Essential qualification : MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college. Preferable MBA (healthcare) or Master of Hospital/Health Administration or Public Health would be of additional advantage.
Experience : At least 5 years of work experience in the area of healthcare quality/hospital accreditation/hospital operations of a multi-specialty hospital
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month
Name of post : Hospital Administrator
No. of posts : 11
Essential qualification : Master Degree / Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Administration from a government recognized University/Institution
Experience : Minimum 5 years in medical / insurance sector
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month
Name of post : Senior Manager
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MBA and LLB from a recognized University or reputed Institute
Experience : Minimum 20 years’ experience in health insurance/assurance sector in senior management position. Competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills demonstrated in previous engagements. Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials. Knowledge of local language will be an advantage. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 1.15 lacs per month
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for 37 vacancies in Tezpur University
Name of post : Lead Service Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MBA and LLB from a recognized University/Institution
Experience : Minimum 10 years in related sector
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.65,000/- per month
Name of post : Service Coordinator-PMJAY
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MBA from a recognized University/Institution
Experience : Minimum 5 years in related sector
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month
Name of post : IT Coordinator (Hardware & Networking)
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University. Certification – CCNA/MCSA
Experience :
- Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.
- Minimum 4 – 5 years of experience in related sector.
- Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.
- Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Principal vacancies in Rupahi College
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month
Name of post : IT Coordinator (Software Support)
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University.
Experience :
- Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.
- Minimum five years of experience in related sector.
- Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.
- Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month
Name of post : Data Analyst
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University.
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Assistant vacancies in S.B. Deorah College
Experience :
- Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.
- Minimum five years of experience in related sector.
- Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.
- Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 2
Essential qualification : MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college
Experience : 5 – 7 years’ experience in health claim processing/audit
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month for MBBS and Rs. 40,000/- per month for BDS/BAMS.
Name of post : State Quality Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : MBBS from a recognized medical college.
Experience : 10 years’ experience in health claim processing/audit
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month
Name of post : Grievance Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute/University
Experience : Minimum 3-5 years in related sector
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month
Name of post : IEC Manager
No. of posts : 1
Essential qualification : Full time Masters degree in Mass Communication from a recognized Institute/University
Experience : Minimum 8-10 years in related sector
Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000- Rs. 70,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://atalamritabhiyan.assam.gov.in/ up to June 26, 2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for District Coordinator and District Project Assistant vacancies in Poshan Abhiyaan