Applications are invited for 53 vacant positions in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam.

Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 53 vacant positions for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Atal Amrit Abhiyan, two unique Health Assurance schemes in the state of Assam.

Name of post : District Program Coordinator

No. of posts : 16

Essential qualification : MBBS/ BAMS/ BDS; Additionally, MBA in healthcare or allied fields, Master of Health/Hospital Admin or Master of Public Health full time regular university degree will be preferred.

Experience : At least 5 years’ experience in implementation of Government Health Insurance Programmes or insurance industry or TPA.

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000 per month.

Name of post : District Medical Officer

No. of posts : 15

Essential qualification : MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college. Preferable MBA (healthcare) or Master of Hospital/Health Administration or Public Health would be of additional advantage.

Experience : At least 5 years of work experience in the area of healthcare quality/hospital accreditation/hospital operations of a multi-specialty hospital

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Name of post : Hospital Administrator

No. of posts : 11

Essential qualification : Master Degree / Post Graduate Degree in Hospital Administration from a government recognized University/Institution

Experience : Minimum 5 years in medical / insurance sector

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MBA and LLB from a recognized University or reputed Institute

Experience : Minimum 20 years’ experience in health insurance/assurance sector in senior management position. Competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills demonstrated in previous engagements. Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials. Knowledge of local language will be an advantage. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 1.15 lacs per month

Name of post : Lead Service Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MBA and LLB from a recognized University/Institution

Experience : Minimum 10 years in related sector

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.65,000/- per month

Name of post : Service Coordinator-PMJAY

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MBA from a recognized University/Institution

Experience : Minimum 5 years in related sector

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month

Name of post : IT Coordinator (Hardware & Networking)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University. Certification – CCNA/MCSA

Experience :

Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.

Minimum 4 – 5 years of experience in related sector.

Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.

Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : IT Coordinator (Software Support)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience :

Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.

Minimum five years of experience in related sector.

Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.

Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MCA/BSc – IT/BSc – Computer Science/BCA from a recognized Institute/ University.

Experience :

Suitability to undertake the responsibilities mentioned above at the required level.

Minimum five years of experience in related sector.

Demonstrated competency in supervisory and interpersonal skills.

Superior management and leadership qualities in order to liaise effectively with management, senior staff, staff of parity organizations and government officials.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential qualification : MBBS/BDS/BAMS from a recognized medical college

Experience : 5 – 7 years’ experience in health claim processing/audit

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month for MBBS and Rs. 40,000/- per month for BDS/BAMS.

Name of post : State Quality Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MBBS from a recognized medical college.

Experience : 10 years’ experience in health claim processing/audit

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs.50,000/- per month

Name of post : Grievance Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years in related sector

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : IEC Manager

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : Full time Masters degree in Mass Communication from a recognized Institute/University

Experience : Minimum 8-10 years in related sector

Salary : Consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000- Rs. 70,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://atalamritabhiyan.assam.gov.in/ up to June 26, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

