Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Retainer Doctor on contract basis.

Name of post : Retainer Doctor

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : MBBS with minimum one year internship and having valid Certificate of Registration from the MCI/SMC as mandated under the Indian Medical Council Act 1956

Salary : Rs. 85,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 23 years, Maximum: 50 years as on the date of registration for Walk in Interview. Further, age relaxation in applicable category(s) i.e., OBC(NCL) / SC / PwBD / ESM will be as per Government of India Guidelines/ Instructions.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th January 2023 at OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 7 AM to 9 AM.

How to apply : Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 3 pages on this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board.

f) Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification.

g) MCI/SMC registration certificate and Internship Certificate.

h) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker

Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge

Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal

Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned

employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

i) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

