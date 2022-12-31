Assam Career AIWTD Society Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development (AIWTD) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of IT Support Executive, Communication & Media Expert and Social Development Expert under the World Bank funded AIWT Project.

Name of post : Social Development Expert

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s/Post Graduate Degree in relevant discipline e.g. Social Work/Sociology

/Anthropology

Experience : Minimum 10 years of experience in (land acquisition process), involuntary resettlement, stakeholder engagement & consultation and community participation, socio-economic surveys, conducting Social Impact Assessments, monitoring and implementation of Social Management Plans; preferably waterways, IWT or Port and Marine related infrastructure projects

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be Rs. 60,000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the remuneration is negotiable.

Age Criteria : Not more than 50 Years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : Communication & Media Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Applicants must have a master’s degree in Communications, Social Sciences, Administrative Sciences, Political Sciences, International Relations, Marketing, Journalism, or related fields.

Experience : Minimum five (5) years of experience across communications and media strategy, media planning, content management, public relations, and digital/social media engagement.

Remuneration : The monthly remuneration would be Rs 60,000/- or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate, the remuneration is negotiable.

Age Criteria : Not more than 50 Years as on 1st January, 2023

Name of post : IT Support Executive

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B Tech/ BCA/BSc in Computer Science or Electronics.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience in similar nature of work, wherein monitoring, controlling and operations are carried out. Experience in call centre operations is preferable with

knowledge of database management system [DBMS], programming knowledge in frontend &

backend. Knowledge of networking, network security, GPS/GIS technology, wireless

communication would be an advantage.

Remuneration : The consolidated remuneration will be in the range of Rs 25,000/- to 35,000/- per month. Or 30% hike on the existing remuneration whichever is less. Depending on qualification,

experience and competency of the candidate, the remuneration is negotiable.

Age Criteria : Not more than 45 Years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification, age and experience may apply in English language as per the prescribed CV format given in the website along with relevant supporting documents in a sealed envelope clearly marking as “Application for…………. (Name of the positions applied for)” so as to reach the State Project Director, AIWTD Society, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 on or before 05.00 PM of 16th January, 2023 along with a soft copy in the same format through email to dir.iwtds-as@gov.in

