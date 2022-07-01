Applications are invited for various technical positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Officer and Analyst under Drug Testing Laboratory (AYUSH) at Government Ayurvedic College, Guwahati.

Name of post : Senior Scientific Officer- Botany Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-40,000 with GP-6,100/- PM (PB-4)

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Botany (Ph.D is preferable) or M. Pharm (Pharmacognosy is preferable)

Experience: At least 7 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./ Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of HPLC, HPTLC & AAS. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC

Name of post : Scientific Officer- Botany Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-40,000 with GP-5,400/- PM (PB-4)

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Botany or M. Pharm

Experience: At least 5 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./ Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of HPLC, HPTLC & AAS. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC

Name of post : Analyst- Botany Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 8,000-35,000 with GP-4,500/- PM (PB-3)

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Botany as major subject) or B.Pharm

Experience: At least 5 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of Microscopy. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC.

Name of post : Senior Scientific Officer- Chemistry Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-40,000 with GP-6,100/- PM (PB-4)

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry (Ph.D is preferable) or M. Pharm (Pharmaceutical/Medicinal Chemistry is preferable)

Experience: At least 7 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./ Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of HPLC, HPTLC & AAS. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC

Name of post : Scientific Officer- Chemistry Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-40,000 with GP-5,400/- PM (PB-4)

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry or M. Pharm

Experience: At least 5 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of GC, HPLC & AAS. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC.

Name of post : Analyst- Chemistry Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 8,000-35,000 with GP-4,500/- PM (PB-3)

Educational Qualification: B.Sc. (Chemistry as major subject) or B.Pharm

Experience: At least 5 years experience in testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./Govt. recognized laboratory & should have experience in handling of GC, HPLC & AAS. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC.

Name of post : Senior Scientific Officer- ISM Section

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000-40,000 with GP-6,100/- PM (PB-4)

Educational Qualification: MD (Ayur) in Rasashastra or Dravyaguna Vigyan

Experience: At least 7 years experience in manufacturing/Teaching/Testing of ASU & H drugs in Govt./Govt. recognized institute or in reputed institute. Preference shall be given to the person working against the same post under regulation of 3(f) of APSC.

Age : Between 21 to 38 years as on 01/01/2022. Relaxation for upper age will be considered as per existing Rules/Govt. notification.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to July 16, 2022

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate. No application fee is required for candidates having BPL certificate and PWD certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

