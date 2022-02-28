As war on Ukraine rages on, an over 5 kilometre-long deployment of Russian forces advancing on Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been noticed.

Satellite images show a massive deployment of Russian forces advancing into Kyiv after entering the Ukrainian territory from the Belarusian border.

The new satellite images show deployment of Russian ground forces, including tanks, marching towards Kyiv, and are approximately 50 kms away from the Ukrainian capital.

The convey was northeast of the Ukrainian city of Ivankiv and included fuel, logistics and armored vehicles including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian armed forces have stated that Kyiv is still under full control of Ukraine’s military.

The situation in Kyiv is under Ukrainian control, according to Ukraine’s armed forces.

“All Russian efforts to occupy it have failed,” a statement from the Ukraine’s armed forces read.

Notably, Russia has reportedly used Iskander missile systems to attack Zhytomyr Airport in Ukraine.

The air strikes were conducted from Belarus, using Russian ballistic missile launchers.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours will be crucial for the Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

Notably, Ukrainian armed forces have been valiantly defending their country on three fronts from the overwhelming Russian invading forces.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces has stated that Russia has suffered significant losses during first four days of invasion of Ukraine.

“As of 6 pm, February 27, estimated loss of Russian personnel – about 4500 troopers, 150 tanks, over 700 armoured vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 1 Buk system, 4 Grad systems and 26 helicopters,” general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed.

Interestingly, the Russian authorities reportedly for the first time have claimed that there have been causalities on their side.

According to reports, although the numbers of casualties were not spelled out by the Russian authorities, it admitted that one of its top generals was killed in the invasion.

Thus far, the Russian forces have not been able to make any substantial gains during their invasion of Ukraine.

While Ukraine’s capital Kyiv still stands tall, in Kharkiv – the country’s second largest city – Ukrainian armed forces repelled an overwhelming Russian invasion on Sunday.

The Ukrainian forces inflicted massive damages to Russian equipment by destroying tanks and armoured vehicles.

Many Russian troopers were also captured by the Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.

Governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv has said that the Ukrainian forces have regained full control of the city.

On the other hand, the Russian forces have also failed to make any substantial gains in the Donbas front with Ukrainian forces holding the frontline.