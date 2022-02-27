With fighting between Ukrainian armed forces and Russian invading forces intensifying in several cities of Ukraine, beauty queen and former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna has traded her high heels for combat boots.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna has joined the Ukrainian military in its resistance to the overwhelming invading Russian forces.

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” read one of her Instagram posts.

Lenna represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International beauty contest in 2015.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Delegations from both countries to meet at border with Belarus

Thus far, fierce resistance from the Ukrainian armed forces has repelled several Russian offensives inside Ukraine, with no major cities being captured inflicting thousands of casualties on the Russian side.

Thousands of ordinary civilians in Ukraine have responded to the call of protecting their country from the Russian ‘invaders’ by picking up arms.