Ukraine has agreed to hold peace talks with Russia.

The development was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to a meeting between a Ukrainian delegation and a Russian delegation.

The meeting would be held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River.

Zelensky informed that delegations of both the countries would sit for peace talks without preconditions.

The Ukrainian President further informed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Belarus airborne forces are also preparing to invade Ukraine.

According to the reports, Belarus special forces were seen boarding planes on Sunday, for deployment near Kyiv.

However, reports stated that “it is not entirely possible to verify this report” as claims made by independent opposition journalists of Belarus, who fled the country, escaping repressions by the regime of dictator Alexander Lukashenko.