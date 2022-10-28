California: After the world’s richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he reportedly terminated Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

After the deal was closed, Musk referring to the bird logo on Twitter tweeted, “The bird is freed.”

He claimed that he wants to prevent Twitter from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

Also Read: Assam: Acclaimed artist Neelpawan Baruah passes away

While there was nothing much revealed about Musk’s plans, his goals of acquiring the platform as including “defeating” spam bots.

He claimed that he had no intention of making money from Twitter but he rather wants to try to “help humanity, whom I love.”

Also Read: Assam: More landslide at Subansiri dam site

However, the deal apart from the top officials may also result in job losses for several employees.

After Musk terminated Agrawal and Segal, they were reportedly escorted out of the Headquarters in San Francisco.

They were accused of misrepresenting certain data related to Twitter.

Earlier, just ahead of the Twitter acquisition deal closing, Elon Musk changed his bio to “Chief Twit” on his official account and then walked into Twitter Headquarters with a sink.

Why a sink? Musk captioned his act as “let that sink in!”

The $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal closed before the deadline given by the court.

Also Read: Assam: Three Swedish nationals detained in Dibrugarh’s Namrup

However, before this, Elon Musk decided to visit the Twitter HQ with the sink.