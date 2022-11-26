Braslia, Brazil: In another incident of shooing, at least three people were killed while 11 others were injured after a man opened fire on two schools in southeastern Brazil.

The incident took place in Aracruz town in Espirito Santo state.

The shooter opened fire on a group of teachers at the first school early Friday and killed two women. At least nine persons were injured in the first shooting.

In the second school, he continued with the madness and killed an adolescent girl while severely wounding two other people.

The suspect was arrested by the authorities after a manhunt, state Governor Renato Casagrande said.

The governor in a tweet wrote, “We will continue investigating the motive and should have further information soon.”