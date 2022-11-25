Guwahati: Assam’s two renowned film critics—Pranjal Bora and Aparajita Pujari—have been selected as members of the India Chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI).

Pranjal Borah, who teaches English at Dikhowmukh College in Sivasagar, is the joint secretary of the Jorhat-based Assam Film Society and is actively associated with the film society movement in Assam.

Bora received the best film critic award presented by the Assam Government’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs in 2018 and also bagged the Prag Cine award for best film critic in 2017.

Guwahati-based film critic Aparajita Pujari is also a poet and translator. She is a regular contributor to FIPRESCI-India’s journal E-Cineindia. Her article, “Symptoms of Feminist Mystification in Indian Cinema” appeared in the book Crtitics of Indian Cinema published by FIPRESCI.

Earlier, five other film critics from Assam—Bitopan Borborah, Manoj Barpujari, Parthajit Baruah, Utpal Dutta and Utpal Barpujari were selected as members of the prestigious organisation.

FIPRESCI headquartered in Munich in Germany is a group of national organizations of professional film critics and film journalists from 50 countries across the globe.

The organization was founded in 1930 at Academy Palace in Brussels, Belgium.

The India Chapter of FIPRESCI was founded in 1992 by Chidananda Dasgupta, who was a renowned film critic, filmmaker, historian and a pioneer of the film society movement in India.