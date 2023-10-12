JERUSALEM: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas that controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza, United Nations (UN) secretary general Antonio Guterres reiterated that food and water supply to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip region must be restored at the earliest.

“Crucial life-saving supplies – including fuel, food and water – must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said.

This statement from the United Nations (UN) chief came at a time when a major humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the Gaza Strip region of Palestine, with the Israeli authorities stopping basic human needs like food and water for the common civilian population in Gaza.

With Gaza being under “complete seige” by Israeli forces, the decision of Israel to stop food and water supply, even for the common civilian population of the region, have started to adversely impact around 2.3 million people, including children.

It may be mentioned here that around 80 percent of the total 2.3 million people residing in Gaza, depend mainly on humanitarian aid.

Earlier, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had raised concerns over Israel’s stand on reducing Hamas sites in Gaza to ‘rubble’, saying that military operations “must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian laws”.

“While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had said.

The UN chief said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially. Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel.

“Relief and entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated – and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs,” he added.