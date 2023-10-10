TEL AVIV: A major humanitarian crisis looms large over Hamas-controlled Gaza, with Israel announcing cutting off food and water supply to the region.

With Gaza under “complete siege”, Israel, on Monday (October 09), announced that electricity, food, fuel and water supply to the region would be cut off.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli military would cut electricity and block entry of food, water and fuel into Gaza.

“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” the Israeli defence minister said, adding that “we are fighting animals and are acting accordingly”.

The Israeli authorities’ decision would adversely impact around 2.3 million people, including children, in Gaza.

It may be mentioned here that around 80 percent of the total 2.3 million people residing in Gaza, depend mainly on humanitarian aid.

Since Saturday (October 07) – the day Hamas militia launched terrorist attack on Israel – the Israeli authorities have blocked entry of food and medicine into Gaza.

The Palestinian health ministry has already announce in a statement that the hospitals in Gaza are facing acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies.

Hundreds of casualties and severe injuries have been reported from Gaza region following Israel’s retaliatory missile and air strikes on Gaza – after Hamas’ unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel that killed another hundreds.

Although Israel has claimed that it is targeting Hamas strongholds in Gaza, reports from the region suggest that civilians have also been hit by the air and missile strikes.

The Israeli air strikes, according to Palestinian foreign ministry, also hit a United Nations school in Gaza that housed many civilians, including children.

UN ‘DISTRESSED’

Meanwhile, the actions of Israel launching air and missile strikes on Gaza that also affected the civilian population and decision to stop food and water supply to the region, has raised concerns in the United Nations (UN).

With Israel vowing to reduce Hamas sites in Gaza to ‘rubble’, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that military operations “must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law”.

He said: “…my utter condemnation of the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others against Israeli towns and villages in the Gaza periphery, which have left over 800 Israelis dead and more than 2500 injured.”

The UN chief added that “over one hundred, possibly more, Israelis – civilians and military – have been reported captured by armed groups, including women, children and the elderly”.

Recognising “the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people”, the UN chief said: “But nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians.”

He also called on the Hamas to “immediately cease these attacks and release all hostages”.

Reacting to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said: “I am deeply alarmed by reports of over 500 Palestinians – including women and children – killed in Gaza and over 3000 injured.”

“Unfortunately, these numbers are rising by the minute as Israeli operations continue,” he added.

“While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

The UN chief said: “Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target. We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-storied residential towers and a mosque. Two UNRWA schools sheltering displaced families in Gaza were also hit. Some 137,000 people are currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities – with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue.”

Reacting to Israel’s announcement of stopping food and water supply to Gaza, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that he was “deeply distressed” by the decision.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in – no electricity, food, or fuel,” he said.

The UN chief said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially. Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed, along with access for humanitarian personnel.

“Relief and entry of essential supplies into Gaza must be facilitated – and the UN will continue efforts to provide aid to respond to these needs,” he added.

He also urged “all sides and the relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip”.

Calling for decades old hostilities between Israel and Palestine, the UN chief said: “This most recent violence does not come in a vacuum. The reality is that it grows out of a long-standing conflict, with a 56-year long occupation and no political end in sight. It’s time to end this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization.”