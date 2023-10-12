JERUSALEM: With a full-blown war raging on between the Israeli forces and Hamas militia around the Gaza Strip – a Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas, the West Bank, another Palestinian territory, which has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, is also on the brink of war.

Tensions have been running high in the Israel-occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, following the Hamas terror strike on Israel and swift Israeli retaliation on alleged Hamas strongholds by conducting intense airstrikes inside Gaza.

According to sources, Palestinian resistance forces in the West Bank have started to target Israeli settlement in the occupied territories by launching short-range missile strikes.

However, this information could not be independently verified.

Rocket sirens were sounded in a number of towns in Israel-occupied West Bank in the towns of Ariel and Hebron.

Earlier, at least three Palestinians were killed in a clash with Israeli settlers that erupted in West Bank of Palestine.

The deaths the three Palestinians have been confirmed by the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry stated that the clash broke out in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus.

These deaths of three Palestinians came at a time when Israeli military has been pounding the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory with heavy bombing.

The Palestinian Authority has also released a video of the clash at West bank, showing a number of apparently masked Israeli armed settlers, with sounds of heavy firing echoing in the background.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least four Palestinians were shot and nine others were injured in the incident.

The agency further claimed that Israeli settlers from Esh Kodesh outpost in the West Bank of occupied Palestine allegedly ‘attacked’ Qusra villagers, who confronted them.

It may be mentioned here that over the past one year incidents of violence in the West Bank between Palestinians and Israeli settlers have surged.

Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities have stated that they are closely monitoring events in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, both Palestinian territory that are under Israeli occupation since 1967.