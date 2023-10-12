JERUSALEM: At least three Palestinians have been killed in a clash with Israeli settlers that erupted in West Bank of Palestine.

The deaths the three Palestinians have been confirmed by the Palestinian Authority health ministry.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry stated that the clash broke out in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus.

These deaths of three Palestinians came at a time when Israeli military has been pounding the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory with heavy bombing.

The Israel-Palestine relations are at an all-time low amid heightened tensions following the lethal and gruesome terror attack by Hamas militia on Israeli population on October 07.

The Palestinian Authority has also released a video of the clash at West bank, showing a number of apparently masked Israeli armed settlers, with sounds of heavy firing echoing in the background.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least four Palestinians were shot and nine others were injured in the incident.

The agency further claimed that Israeli settlers from Esh Kodesh outpost in the West Bank of occupied Palestine allegedly ‘attacked’ Qusra villagers, who confronted them.

It may be mentioned here that over the past one year incidents of violence in the West Bank between Palestinians and Israeli settlers have surged.

Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities have stated that they are closely monitoring events in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, both Palestinian territory that are under Israeli occupation since 1967.