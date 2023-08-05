New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to three years in jail in connection with a corruption case.

Apart from the sentence, he has also been barred from participating in active politics for five years.

Khan was found guilty of illegally selling gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his term as prime minister.

The gifts included watches given by a royal family, which Khan’s aides allegedly sold in Dubai.

His tenure as prime minister was cut short when opponents won a no-confidence vote against him last year.

Khan alleged that the no-confidence vote was passed with the help of the country’s powerful military, which the military denies.

His brief arrest in May on corruption charges sparked violent protests in the country.