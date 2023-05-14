ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan – Imran Khan – slammed the country’s army for jumping into politics.

In an hour-long maiden speech after the Islamabad high court gave him blanket relief in all 145 cases registered against him Imran Khan slammed the Pakistan Army saying that it could form its own political party.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan responded after Pakistan armed forces’ PR chief called him a ‘hypocrite’.

“Listen to me…you were not even born when I was representing my country in the world and earning a good name for it,” Khan told Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Khan also asked the military leadership to review its “anti-PTI policy” for the sake of Pakistan, saying its steps have already brought the country to brink of disaster.

“I kept Pakistan’s flag high world over. Never has ISPR made such a statement. You should be ashamed of yourself. You have jumped into politics. Why don’t you make a [political] party?”

“When an Army chief (former Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) stabbed me in the back and brought to power Pakistan’s most infamous and corrupt criminals, the masses started criticising the Army and it is not because of me but the Army chief’s actions that the Army is being targeted and criticised,” he said.