London: The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning to customers following the recall of several Cadbury-branded chocolate desserts due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected products include Crunchie, Daim, Flake, Dairy Milk Buttons, and Dairy Milk Chunks 75g chocolate desserts sold individually at supermarkets.

The agency has urged customers to check the expiry dates on the FSA website and to return any affected products for a refund.

Listeriosis, a foodborne bacterial illness caused by eating contaminated food, can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women and those over the age of 65.

Symptoms include fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea, and in rare cases, meningitis. Muller, the supermarket chain, has issued a recall for the affected batches of chocolates.