Kyiv: At least 15 civilians were killed on Friday during Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The shelling occurred as engineers across Ukraine were attempting to restore heat, water and power to major cities.

Energy structures in Ukraine had seen severe damage with Russia continuing its airstrikes over the past few weeks.

Ukraine is now said to be in a critical condition as winter is already here and temperatures approach freezing.

The temperature or the weather has turned out to be a major concern of the people living in the country.

Till Friday, more than 6 million people were reportedly still affected by power cuts.

In the recent shelling in Kherson, at least 15 residents were killed and 35 injured, including one child.

City official Galyna Lugova said Several “private houses and high-rise buildings” had been damaged.

Yarovslav Yanushovich, head of the Kherson military administration further informed, “The Russian invaders opened fire on a residential area with multiple rocket launchers. A large building caught fire.”