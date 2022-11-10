Kyiv: Russian troops have been ordered to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson by the country’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The withdrawal of the forces has been seen as a major setback for Moscow.

With the decision, there are chances of the war turning its tables.

Also Read: Assam madrassas asked to submit details of its teachers to government

However, as per reports, Ukraine has said that until the Ukrainian flag is flying over Kherson, there is no sense in talking about the withdrawal of forces by Russia.

It may be mentioned that Kherson was captured by Russia earlier this year and has been in focus since then.

Also Read: Have no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022 and the situation has led to many deaths with the destruction of property worth several millions of dollars.