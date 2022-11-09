GUWAHATI: The madrassas in Assam have been asked to submit all details about the teachers employed in these institutes to the state government.

Moreover, the Assam madrassas have also been directed to provide information about the locations of these institutes.

The madrassas in Assam have been told to submit all these details by December 1.

Notably, the December 1 deadline was fixed during a meeting of director general of police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, director of secondary education Mamata Hojai, other government officials and representatives of madrasas.

The madrassas in Assam will have to submit all these details to the directorate for secondary education by December 1.

Madrassas in Assam came under the radar of the investigating agencies following apprehension of several operatives of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), who worked in madrassas as teachers.

At least 47 people, including madrassa teachers, were arrested by the police in Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits.