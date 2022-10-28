MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

This statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin came just a day after he oversaw a nuclear drill by the country’s nuclear deterrent forces.

“We see no need for that (using nuclear weapons in Ukraine),” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“There is no point in that, neither political, nor military,” Putin added.

However, Putin described the conflict in Ukraine as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination.

On the other hand, a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could target and destroy satellites of the western nations that are allegedly being used to help Ukraine’s war efforts.

“We are talking about the involvement of components of civilian space infrastructure, including commercial, by the United States and its allies in armed conflicts,” Konstantin Vorontsov, a senior Russian foreign ministry official said.