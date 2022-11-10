Almaty, Kazakhstan: At least 130 seals listed on the endangered list were found dead on Kazakh beaches of the Caspian Sea.

As per Kazakhstan’s ecology ministry, a total of 131 seals were found dead.

The seals were found on Wednesday and authorities are now moving forward with the autopsy of the seals.

Samples of the soil and water around the area will also be tested.

The analysis of all facts around the area will bring out what was the exact cause of the death of the seals.

The Caspian seal was put on the endangered list in 2020 and it roughly has around 68000 left in the world in comparison with more than a million back in the 20th century.

They are found not only along the shorelines but also on the many rocky islands and floating blocks of ice that dot the Caspian Sea.